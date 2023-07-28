Falmouth Police release new photos of man missing since June 13th

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 44-year-old Adam Wacholder who has been missing from 587 Gifford Street in Falmouth since June 16, 2023. Wacholder suffers from mental health conditions and is described as a white

male, 6’1” (height), 220 lbs. (weight), brown eyes, and black/white hair. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.