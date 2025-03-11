Falmouth Police report promotions, welcome nine graduates from academy



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: It was a proud evening for FPD as we presented many new hires and newly promoted officers at tonight’s Falmouth select Board Meeting. We had several experienced officers join us, a couple promotions, and a group of new officers who we affectionately call “The Lynnfield 9.” The moniker refers to the fact that we sent all nine cadets to the Lynnfield Police Academy, the most that we remember Falmouth ever sending to a single academy! Every officer who was recognized had their badge pinned on by family and other loved ones. Tonight also featured a few legacies! Officer Kurtis Dimitres was pinned by his father, Officer John Dimitres of the Mashpee Police Department. Officer Kevin Frye was pinned by his father, Chief Kevin Frye of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Police. And finally, Lieutenant Jim Cummings was pinned by his father, retired Sheriff James Cummings. Members of the Falmouth Police Honor Guard, Lt. Brian Kinsella and Officer Anthony DeVito posted the colors to open the meeting tonight, and looked sharp as always! Congratulations to all, we are very happy to have you with us!

