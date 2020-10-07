FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Randolph St, between Maravista and the mall entrance, is closed to through traffic while National Grid repairs a ruptured gas line. Most residents of Randolph St can access their residences by coming in from the mall side.
Falmouth Police report road closure due to gas main break
October 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
