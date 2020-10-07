You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police report road closure due to gas main break

Falmouth Police report road closure due to gas main break

October 7, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Randolph St, between Maravista and the mall entrance, is closed to through traffic while National Grid repairs a ruptured gas line.  Most residents of Randolph St can access their residences by coming in from the mall side.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 