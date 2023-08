FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department, with the assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, is attempting to locate Mr. Joseph Kelly. Mr. Kelly left his residence, in the Old Main Rd. area of North Falmouth, on foot at approximately 5:30 AM today. If you observe Mr. Kelly please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774 255-4527.

About 11 AM it was reported Mr. Kelly had been located.