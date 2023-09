FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Ryleigh Anderson, 15 year old female, 5’5”, 130lbs, shoulder length brown hair with reddish purple highlights, and blue eyes. Unknown clothing description.

Ryleigh was last seen at Upper Cape Tech, today. It is unknown if she took the bus back to Falmouth. She may be in Bourne, Falmouth, or Hyannis. Any information, please contact the Falmouth Police Department.