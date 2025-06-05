You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police searching for missing juvenile

Falmouth Police searching for missing juvenile

June 4, 2025


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing juvenile, Audrey Throckmor. She was last seen possibly in the area CVS on Davis Straits around 8 PM. Please contact Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527 with any information regarding her location.

