FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing juvenile, Audrey Throckmor. She was last seen possibly in the area CVS on Davis Straits around 8 PM. Please contact Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527 with any information regarding her location.
Falmouth Police searching for missing juvenile
June 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
