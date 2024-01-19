You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police searching for missing person

Falmouth Police searching for missing person

January 19, 2024


FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 17-year-old Taylor Reese who is missing from James Street in Woods Hole (Falmouth). Reese is described as a white female, 5’4” (height), 130 lbs. (weight), brown eyes, and blonde hair. She was last seen at her home last night and is not in attendance at school. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

