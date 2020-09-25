You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek B&E suspect

Falmouth Police seek B&E suspect

September 25, 2020

Furnished by Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTHDo you know this person? He is a breaking & entering suspect. Please message or contact Falmouth Police Officer Hergt with any information. Falmouth Police can be reached at 774-255-4527.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 