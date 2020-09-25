FALMOUTH – Do you know this person? He is a breaking & entering suspect. Please message or contact Falmouth Police Officer Hergt with any information. Falmouth Police can be reached at 774-255-4527.
Falmouth Police seek B&E suspect
September 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
