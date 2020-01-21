You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating after vehicle found abandoned and heavily damaged

January 21, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating after a vehicle was found with heavy damage after reportedly striking a tree. The crash happened around 3:45 PM on Old Meeting House Road. The road was closed for a time until the vehicle was removed. Further details were not immediately available.

