FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating after a vehicle was found with heavy damage after reportedly striking a tree. The crash happened around 3:45 PM on Old Meeting House Road. The road was closed for a time until the vehicle was removed. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth Police investigating after vehicle found abandoned and heavily damaged
January 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
