Falmouth Police seek information on arson/vandalism case

Falmouth Police seek information on arson/vandalism case

December 31, 2020


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are seeking information on an arson/vandalism incident. On Tuesday, December 29th between 9:15 AM and 9:30 AM the outside menu board for the Dynasty Buffet Restaurant located on Davis Straits was lit on fire. Please contact Officer Devito with any information at 774-255-4527.

