You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek missing man

Falmouth Police seek missing man

March 3, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing “at risk” person.
Name: Mitchell E. Raines
Gender: Male
Race: White
Age: 43
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 206 lbs.
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Clothing: Unknown
Vehicle: Unknown
Risk factor(s): Bi-Polar Disorder
Last seen: Mr. Raines walked out of a treatment facility located on Brick Kiln Rd in East Falmouth on February 26, 2021.
Contact Information: Please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527 if you have any information that may help us safely locate Mitchell Raines.

