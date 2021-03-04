Falmouth Police seek missing man

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing “at risk” person.

Name: Mitchell E. Raines

Gender: Male

Race: White

Age: 43

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 206 lbs.

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Clothing: Unknown

Vehicle: Unknown

Risk factor(s): Bi-Polar Disorder

Last seen: Mr. Raines walked out of a treatment facility located on Brick Kiln Rd in East Falmouth on February 26, 2021.

Contact Information: Please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527 if you have any information that may help us safely locate Mitchell Raines.