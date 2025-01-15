FALMOUTH – he Falmouth Police Department is looking to speak with the driver or any occupants of a white SUV who may have witnessed the fatal pedestrian crash on Sunday, January 12, 2025, around 6:34 PM at the intersection of Gifford Street and Dillingham Avenue. If you have any information, please contact Detective Timothy Brandt at (774) 255-4527, ext. 4663.
Falmouth Police seek possible witness to fatal pedestrian crash
January 15, 2025
FALMOUTH – he Falmouth Police Department is looking to speak with the driver or any occupants of a white SUV who may have witnessed the fatal pedestrian crash on Sunday, January 12, 2025, around 6:34 PM at the intersection of Gifford Street and Dillingham Avenue. If you have any information, please contact Detective Timothy Brandt at (774) 255-4527, ext. 4663.
