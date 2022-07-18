You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek possible witness to vandalism

Falmouth Police seek possible witness to vandalism

July 18, 2022

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the male in the attached picture. He may have been a witness to vandalism. Please contact Officer Garrison at 774-255-4527. Thank you.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 