You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek security video after car break-ins in Maravista neighborhood

Falmouth Police seek security video after car break-ins in Maravista neighborhood

March 13, 2020


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for information and any home security video between the hours of 10 PM on Thursday (3/12) and 5 AM on Friday (3/13) the Maravista Avenue area There were three car break-ins and a car theft. As such, we are asking Maravista Avenue residents to lock their cars and check their home security video. We are looking for one or more subjects on foot in the area. The suspect(s) may have used a stolen black 2019 Ford Ranger during the break-ins. Please forward any information, pictures, or video to Detective Massi. Thank you. Falmouth Police can be reached at 508-255-4527.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 