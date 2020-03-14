FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for information and any home security video between the hours of 10 PM on Thursday (3/12) and 5 AM on Friday (3/13) the Maravista Avenue area There were three car break-ins and a car theft. As such, we are asking Maravista Avenue residents to lock their cars and check their home security video. We are looking for one or more subjects on foot in the area. The suspect(s) may have used a stolen black 2019 Ford Ranger during the break-ins. Please forward any information, pictures, or video to Detective Massi. Thank you. Falmouth Police can be reached at 508-255-4527.
Falmouth Police seek security video after car break-ins in Maravista neighborhood
March 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- U.S. Senate Primary Debate Postponed Due to Coronavirus
- National Grid Temporarily Suspends Collections-Related Activities to Lessen COVID-19 Hardship on Customers
- President Trump Declares Virus Pandemic a National Emergency
- UPDATE: Multiple School Districts Suspend Classes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- State to Implement Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program
- Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners Declares Local Health Emergency Due to COVID-19
- Governor Baker Issues Order Limiting Large Gatherings in the Commonwealth
- Joe Kennedy III Temporarily Suspending Campaign Activities
- CHC of Cape Cod Creates Video on Coronavirus Symptoms to Look For
- Boston Marathon Postponed Until Sept. 14 Amid Virus Concerns
- Local Author Tells Story of Cape Cod’s Serial Rapist
- Cape Cod Towns, Schools, Groups and Organizations Announce Cancellations Due to Coronavirus
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Taking Steps to Ensure Safety of Patients, Visitors and Staff