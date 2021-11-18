You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek suspects accused of stealing generator

Falmouth Police seek suspects accused of stealing generator

November 17, 2021


FALMOUTH -Falmouth Police hope you can help them us identify this subject and/or his company truck. Anyone with information is asked to please call 774-255-4527.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 