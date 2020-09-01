You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek two individuals regarding residential B&E

Falmouth Police seek two individuals regarding residential B&E

September 1, 2020

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are requesting help to identify the individuals in the attached photo. They are suspected of breaking into a home on Drift Road. You may call the investigating officer (Officer Garrison) at 774-255-4527.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 