Falmouth Police seeking missing, endangered person

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth PD is seeking assistance in locating Juan Fernandez who is 61 years old. He is a white male with white/gray hair and beard. He has brown eyes. He is about 5’9″ tall and weighs about 220 lbs. It is believed that he took a bus from Bourne to Logan Airport and he has made mention of wanting to go to South Carolina. If you have any information about his whereabouts then please contact the Falmouth PD at 774-255-4527.