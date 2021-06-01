You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seeking missing person

Falmouth Police seeking missing person

June 1, 2021

Juan Fernandez
Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing person. 61-year-old Juan Fernandez is missing from 739 Palmer Ave. Last seen in Hyannis. Fernandez suffers from mental health conditions & is dependent on insulin. He is a white male 5’9”, 220 lbs., with white hair and last seen wearing a light blue shirt and gray sweatpants. Any info please call Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527

 
