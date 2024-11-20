FALMOUTH – On Sunday, November 17, 2024, a male suspect shoplifted approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from CVS on Davis Straits in Falmouth. We are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying him.
If you have any information about this incident or recognize the individual, please contact Ofc. Anthony Fusaro at [email protected] or (774) 255-4527 ext 4611.
Falmouth Police seeking suspect in shoplifting incident at local CVS
November 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
