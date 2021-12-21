Falmouth Police statement after suspect allegedly nearly hit officer, struck cruiser with his vehicle



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police have released details on an incident Saturday where an officer was allegedly nearly struck and a cruiser was struck. Lt. Douglas DeCosta tells Cape Wide News that at about 3:34 AM Saturday, officers were dispatched to a John Parker Road address after a female resident reported a male who had previously completed work on her house was parked in her driveway. He was yelling and appeared to be intoxicated (drugs). Officers arrived and located the male standing outside his truck, a Toyota Tundra with no bed. In response, the suspect got into his truck, put it in reverse and tried to back straight onto John Parker Road to flee the scene. While doing so, the male almost struck an officer and then struck a patrol car (marked) causing front end damage. The vehicle then drove over the resident’s lawn and shrubs onto John Parker Road. Approximately one hour later, an officer located the vehicle on Lakewood Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled again. The suspect, 27-year-old Forever Santiago of Mashpee had two outstanding arrest warrants at the time. Officers will be applying for another arrest warrant for this incident. The patrol car was towed to the police station.

Additional info: An officer was checking Seacoast Shores for a male party that was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants. He also previously evaded officers after causing a disturbance and damaged a patrol car in the process. The male was spotted and fled. Several officers arrived to assist, as the suspect is known to carry a firearm. A detective spotted the male, a brief foot pursuit ensued, and Santiago was arrested. His truck was located behind a house and towed.