FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that they are excited to launch their new Body-Worn Camera Program on Tuesday, April 8th, in partnership with Axon. Starting next week, you’ll see Falmouth officers wearing cameras as part of their everyday uniform. This step forward boosts transparency, strengthens community trust, and improves accountability while enhancing evidence collection for justice. Depending on the situation, you may be recorded. Falmouth Police are proud to bring this technology to Falmouth to serve you better.
Falmouth Police to begin utilizing body cameras on Tuesday
April 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
