Falmouth Police warn of drink spiking incident



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department is investigating the report of a possible drink spiking incident at a local establishment. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the establishment in question is not responsible for the alleged incident.

According to a recent report on a Boston based news channel, drink spiking has been on the rise in our region recently. We would like to offer some helpful tips to keep patrons safe and prevent this type of activity from taking place.

What is Drink Spiking?

Drink spiking is when someone puts drugs or alcohol into your drink without you knowing. The drugs used are mind-altering substances that affect how you behave.

So-called ‘date rape drugs’ may be used to spike a drink before a sexual assault. They are the most common drugs used to spike drinks. Date rape drugs can come in powder or liquid form. They may not have an unusual taste or smell.

How to avoid drink spiking:

If your drink has been spiked, it’s unlikely that you’ll see, smell or taste any difference. Some drugs, such as GHB, may taste slightly salty or smell unusual.

If you start to feel strange or more intoxicated than you should be, get help immediately.

The following steps may help prevent drink spiking:

• Never leave your drink unattended, and keep an eye on your friends’ drinks.

• Only accept drinks from someone you trust or a server.

• Consider sticking to bottled drinks and avoiding punch bowls or jugs of cocktails.

• If you think your drink’s been tampered with, do not drink it – tell a trusted friend or relative immediately or staff member of the establishment.

• Before going out, let someone know where you’re going and what time you expect to be home.

• Make plans for your journey home.

What to do if your drinks been spiked:

First, tell someone:

• a close friend

• a relative

• server or bartender

• a medical professional

• the police

If you are not with anyone, call 911, or call out for help.

If you feel unwell, someone you trust should call 911 for you immediately. Tell the medical responders that you think your drink’s been spiked.

Report it to the police as soon as you can.