You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth traffic crash closes Route 28 in Falmouth

Falmouth traffic crash closes Route 28 in Falmouth

June 10, 2025

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash shut down East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth for a time Tuesday morning. The collision happened by Mahoney’s Garden Center. No injuries were reported but the vehicles were blocking the road until they could be towed. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

