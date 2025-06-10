FALMOUTH – A traffic crash shut down East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth for a time Tuesday morning. The collision happened by Mahoney’s Garden Center. No injuries were reported but the vehicles were blocking the road until they could be towed. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Falmouth traffic crash closes Route 28 in Falmouth
June 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
