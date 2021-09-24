You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Family evaluated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire in Hyannis

Family evaluated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire in Hyannis

September 24, 2021

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a 2 family residence at 41 Oak Street just after 3:30 AM Friday. The fire reportedly started in a kitchen and was quickly put out. One family escaped safely but two adults and a child were reportedly transported to Cape Cod Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

