HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a 2 family residence at 41 Oak Street just after 3:30 AM Friday. The fire reportedly started in a kitchen and was quickly put out. One family escaped safely but two adults and a child were reportedly transported to Cape Cod Hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Family evaluated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire in Hyannis
September 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
