HARWICH – Despite recent rain, it is still very dry outside. Harwich Firefighters were called to a fast moving brush fire off Queen Anne Road between Routes 39 and 137 about 12:50 PM. An area about 200X200 was scorched but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any houses in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
Fast moving brush fire extinguished in Harwich
March 30, 2021
