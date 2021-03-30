You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fast moving brush fire extinguished in Harwich

March 30, 2021


HARWICH – Despite recent rain, it is still very dry outside. Harwich Firefighters were called to a fast moving brush fire off Queen Anne Road between Routes 39 and 137 about 12:50 PM. An area about 200X200 was scorched but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any houses in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

