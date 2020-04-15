Fatal blaze on Nantucket ruled accidental



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy, Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the cause of the April 12, 2020 fire at 33 Old South Road, Nantucket is undetermined but considered accidental. The fire took the life of 27-year old James Nicholas who lived in the home. There were no firefighter injuries and damages are estimated at $390,000.

The fire began in the living room. There were several electronic appliances plugged into a console in the area of origin, as well as evidence of smoking materials. The cause will remain officially undetermined, but is considered accidental. There was nothing to suggest the fire was intentionally-set.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Nantucket Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Fire Chief Murphy said, “This Easter Sunday fire is a tragedy for the family and for all of Nantucket. I offer my deepest condolences.” He added, “I would ask everyone on the island to make sure they have working smoke alarms on every floor of their home.” There were no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms found in the home.