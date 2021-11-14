MARSTONS MILLS – A malfunctioning dishwasher was blamed for filling a Marstons Mills home with smoke sometime after 12:00 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to Whistleberry Drive and quickly got the situation under control. Crews then ventilated smoke from the residence. No injuries were reported.
Faulty dishwasher fills Marstons Mills home with smoke
November 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Beltone Raising Awareness On Hearing Loss
- Local Non-Profit Announces 2021 Stewardship Awardees
- Town Of Orleans To Assess Local Internet Quality
- Barnstable License Renewal Heads Online
- Nero’s Bill Making Headway After Unanimous State Senate Support
- Amid County-Wide Rise in COVID Cases, Falmouth Holds Steady
- Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market
- Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi
- Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse
- Bill Would Guarantee Annual Mental Health Wellness Exams
- Some Communities Across U.S. Consider ‘Managed Retreat’ from Climate Change
- New Technology Tracks Turtles Long-Term After Rescue
- Sandwich Road Work Taking Place Saturday