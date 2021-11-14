You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Faulty dishwasher fills Marstons Mills home with smoke

Faulty dishwasher fills Marstons Mills home with smoke

November 14, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A malfunctioning dishwasher was blamed for filling a Marstons Mills home with smoke sometime after 12:00 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to Whistleberry Drive and quickly got the situation under control. Crews then ventilated smoke from the residence. No injuries were reported.

