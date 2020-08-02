HARWICH – Firefighters were called to a house on Lower County Road at Wah Wah Taysee Road shortly after 8 AM for a report of smoke in the basement. Everyone was safely evacuated. After investigation, it was determined the problem was with the electrical service coming into the house. Eversource was called to make repairs.
Faulty electrical service likely cause of smoke in Harwich home
August 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
