HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
December 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
