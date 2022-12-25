You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich

Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich

December 25, 2022

HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.

