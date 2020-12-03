FALMOUTH – Shortly after seven this morning Falmouth Fire-Rescue received a call from the Dunkin’ on Main Street for smoke in the building. The first arriving Engine Company found a slight smoke condition inside and an odor of smoke outside the building. Additional Firefighters gained access to the roof to check the HVAC units. The source of the smoke and odor was determined to have originated from a malfunctioning oven in the food prep area. There was no structural damage and the business was reopened a short time later.
Faulty oven causes smoke at Dunkin’ in Falmouth
December 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
