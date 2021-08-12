Small child injured by coyote at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – The Cape Cod National Seashore confirms that on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 PM, a coyote bit a small child on North Herring Cove Beach within Cape Cod National Seashore. The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not-life-threatening. Park rangers destroyed the coyote responsible and will attempt to locate the body of the animal this morning so it can be tested for rabies.

This summer, rangers have been responding to incidents of coyotes acting assertively toward people in attempts to obtain food. This behavior starts with people feeding the coyotes intentionally by leaving food out, or inadvertently by not removing food scraps and packaging from the beach. This leads to the animals becoming habituated and bold in attempts to obtain food. When wild animals lose their fear of people, they behave unpredictably and aggressively, resulting in injuries to people and a sad ending for the habituated animal.

Keep wildlife wild. Protect your safety and the safety of others. Do not feed or attract wildlife! Report assertive coyote sightings to rangers or the dispatch center at 617-242-5659.

History from CWN archives: On July 29th, Marcy Sterlis was walking near Race Point when she was forced to fend off a coyote with a stick for several minutes. Fishermen passing by in their boats saw what was happening and tried to make noise to scare the coyote off. Some of them caught the encounter on video:

pt072921 coyote race point incidentg from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

On May 25, 2020 an unleashed dog was attacked by a coyote at Herring Cove and did not survive. That incident came days after a woman reported being bitten on the ankle at the same beach. National Park Rangers attempted to “haze” the coyote away but were eventually forced to shoot and kill the coyote.