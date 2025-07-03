You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fiery crash reported in Bourne

Fiery crash reported in Bourne

July 3, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Two vehicles collided in Bourne about 4 PM Thursday causing one of them to burst into flames. The crash happened at the intersection of Bournedale Road and Head of the Bay Road. Everyone was able to escape the wreckage and no serious injuries were reported. Head of the Bay Road was closed in both directions. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 