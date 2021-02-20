You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fiery crash temporarily shuts down section of Route 28 in Bourne

February 20, 2021

BOURNE – A fiery crash temporarily shut down a section of MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) in Bourne Saturday afternoon. A SUV went over the guardrail near Clay Pond Road sometime after 2:30 PM. The driver was able to escape before the vehicle burst into flames but was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evaluation. Northbound lanes were closed while crews battled the car fire in the median strip. A heavy duty wrecker was called to retrieve the vehicle back over the guardrail. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

