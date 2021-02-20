BOURNE – A fiery crash temporarily shut down a section of MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) in Bourne Saturday afternoon. A SUV went over the guardrail near Clay Pond Road sometime after 2:30 PM. The driver was able to escape before the vehicle burst into flames but was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evaluation. Northbound lanes were closed while crews battled the car fire in the median strip. A heavy duty wrecker was called to retrieve the vehicle back over the guardrail. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Fiery crash temporarily shuts down section of Route 28 in Bourne
February 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hyannis Public Spaces Improvement Project Discusses Next Steps
- Cape Symphony Extends Jung Ho Pak’s Contract
- Bourne Fire Department Receives Federal Funding
- NOAA Survey Measures COVID Impacts on Fishing Industry
- Xiarhos Works Towards K9 EMS Treatment, Police Reform
- Sunday Journal – Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – The Hundred Acre School
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
- COVID Response Task Force Slams Baker’s Vaccine Rollout
- AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Proposals for 2021
- The Hundred Acre School Announces Class Expansions
- Vineyard Bank Foundation Awarding Non-Profit Grants
- Sandwich Rec Department Announces Summer Programs