Fire alarm system alerts guests to mattress fire in Dennis

DENNIS – Dennis Fire reports that at 6:33 PM Sunday, they responded to an Automatic Fire Alarm at the Breakers Ocean Front Resort, 61 Chase Ave. Upon arrival patrons had evacuated the building with the alarms sounding.

Further investigation lead to Room 103 on the first floor. When firefighters entered, they encountered a mattress on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with a hose line and the mattress removed from the building.

The occupants placed a battery charging pack on the bed used for recharging electrical devices. The battery pack was a RAVPOWER, Extreme Series, Model RP-PB4.

This is the second fire this week that came in as a fire alarm that turn out to be a fire. For safety sake we urge everyone to evacuate a building when they hear an alarm sounding.