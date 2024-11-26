You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire alarm system alerts officials to pre-dawn fire at Wequassett Inn in Harwich

Fire alarm system alerts officials to pre-dawn fire at Wequassett Inn in Harwich

November 26, 2024

HARWICH – An automatic fire alarm system alerted firefighters to a fire at the Wequassett Inn on Route 28 in Harwich about 4:30 AM Tuesday. The fire was reported in a first floor room of the Queen Anne building. Crews checked for any fire spread to the second floor. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 