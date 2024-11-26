HARWICH – An automatic fire alarm system alerted firefighters to a fire at the Wequassett Inn on Route 28 in Harwich about 4:30 AM Tuesday. The fire was reported in a first floor room of the Queen Anne building. Crews checked for any fire spread to the second floor. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire alarm system alerts officials to pre-dawn fire at Wequassett Inn in Harwich
November 26, 2024
