YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house at 478 Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth just before 11 PM Friday. The fire appeared to have started on a back deck and crews were checking for fire spread inside the building. A Hyannis engine assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Fire breaking out at house in Yarmouth
October 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
