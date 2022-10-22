You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaking out at house in Yarmouth

Fire breaking out at house in Yarmouth

October 21, 2022

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house at 478 Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth just before 11 PM Friday. The fire appeared to have started on a back deck and crews were checking for fire spread inside the building. A Hyannis engine assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

