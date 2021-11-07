SANDWICH – Fire broke out at a residence in Sandwich shortly after midnight. Smoke was showing when fire crews arrived at 31 Grove Street. There were no reports of injuries. Mutual aid from West Barnstable and Joint Base Cape Cod responded to cover the Sandwich fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Fire breaks out at a house in Sandwich
November 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
