You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at a house in Sandwich

Fire breaks out at a house in Sandwich

November 7, 2021

SANDWICH – Fire broke out at a residence in Sandwich shortly after midnight. Smoke was showing when fire crews arrived at 31 Grove Street. There were no reports of injuries. Mutual aid from West Barnstable and Joint Base Cape Cod responded to cover the Sandwich fire stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 