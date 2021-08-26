You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Falmouth residence

Fire breaks out at Falmouth residence

August 26, 2021

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in Falmouth around 12:45 PM. The fire was reported at 670 West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A). Initial reports indicated a clothes dryer caught fire. An electrical problem may have sparked the fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available.

