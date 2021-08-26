FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in Falmouth around 12:45 PM. The fire was reported at 670 West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A). Initial reports indicated a clothes dryer caught fire. An electrical problem may have sparked the fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Falmouth residence
August 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
