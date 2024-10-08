BOURNE – A fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Head of the Bay Road in Bourne about 10:30 AM Tuesday. According to reports, an electrical outlet sparked and crews were checking to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the wall. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at house in Bourne
October 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
