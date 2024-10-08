You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Bourne

Fire breaks out at house in Bourne

October 8, 2024

BOURNE – A fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Head of the Bay Road in Bourne about 10:30 AM Tuesday. According to reports, an electrical outlet sparked and crews were checking to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the wall. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

