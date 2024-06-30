CHATHAM – Fire broke out at a house in Chatham shortly after 6:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to the Lakeview Avenue location to find a fire in the attic. All occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to quickly douse the flames and then checked for any further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at house in Chatham
June 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
