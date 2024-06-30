You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Chatham

Fire breaks out at house in Chatham

June 30, 2024

CHATHAM – Fire broke out at a house in Chatham shortly after 6:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to the Lakeview Avenue location to find a fire in the attic. All occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to quickly douse the flames and then checked for any further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 