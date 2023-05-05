You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis

Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis

May 5, 2023



HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a house in Hyannis around 3 PM Friday. The fire appeared to be in a bedroom of the house at 20 Delta Street. According to reports all occupants safely evacuated. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

