HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a house in Hyannis around 3 PM Friday. The fire appeared to be in a bedroom of the house at 20 Delta Street. According to reports all occupants safely evacuated. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis
May 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Director Nadine Pequeneza Discusses Whale Documentary Featuring Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Chamber of Commerce Finds Next Executive Director in Judy Lindahl
- COVID National, State Emergencies End May 11
- Monomoy Middle School Names New Principal
- Yarmouth Police Officer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Awarded Medal of Valor
- Healey Provides $1.75 Million for Immigrant Assistance Program
- EPA Warns of Upcoming Summer Smog Season
- Duffy Health, Yarmouth Police Partner for Substance Use Resources
- Nova Right Whales Documentary Features Cape Experts and Locations
- Supreme Court to Consider Case Involving Fishing Boat Monitor Pay
- Sandwich Voting Locations Updated Ahead of Election