HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a residential structure on Pontiac Street in Hyannis about 6 PM Sunday. The fire appeared to be in the basement of an unoccupied structure. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis
October 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
