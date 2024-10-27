You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis

Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis

October 27, 2024

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a residential structure on Pontiac Street in Hyannis about 6 PM Sunday. The fire appeared to be in the basement of an unoccupied structure. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

