EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to an automatic alarm activation at 935 Cable Road discovered smoke coming from the house located near Nauset Light Beach in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The fire appeared to have started in the basement. Tanker trucks were called because the nearest hydrant was about 1,000 feet away. The house was reported vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at house near Nauset Light Beach in Eastham
February 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable DPW Shares Winter Weather Procedures
- District Attorney O’Keefe Highlights Issues Still Facing Cape Cod
- Local Marine Policy Expert Awarded for Work
- Healthcare Workers’ Union Approves New Contract
- Cape Cod Community College Hosts Free Dental Clinic for Kids
- Harwich Seeking Feedback on Revised Wastewater Plan
- New Vet Outreach Center Director Focusing on Housing and Food
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Weighing Online Data Privacy Bill
- Sunday Journal – Attorney Rob Galibois Has Announced He Will Seek the Seat of District Attorney
- Sunday Journal – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe Reviews Time in Office
- Sunday Journal – Attorney John “Jack” Carey Outlines Run for District Attorney
- Conservation Group Shares Alternate Options for Twin Brooks Golf Course
- Medicare Opens Up Access to Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests