Fire breaks out at house near Nauset Light Beach in Eastham

Fire breaks out at house near Nauset Light Beach in Eastham

February 6, 2022

EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to an automatic alarm activation at 935 Cable Road discovered smoke coming from the house located near Nauset Light Beach in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The fire appeared to have started in the basement. Tanker trucks were called because the nearest hydrant was about 1,000 feet away. The house was reported vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

