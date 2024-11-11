HYANNIS – A fire broke out at a Hyannis apartment building Sunday evening. Fire crews found smoke showing at the Atlantic Apartments at 171 Main Street when they arrived about 8:30 PM. The fire appeared to have started outside and spread to an exterior wall and was quickly extinguished. Occupants of the complex safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Hyannis apartment building
November 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
