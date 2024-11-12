HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a Hyannis apartment complex shortly before 11 AM Tuesday. Firefighters responded to Iyannough Village at 1029 Iyannough Road to find smoke showing from the second floor. The fire which may have started in the kitchen was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Hyannis apartment complex
November 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
