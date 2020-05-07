HYANNIS – Fire broke out in a laundromat in Hyannis about 9:50 PM Wednesday evening. Flames were showing from a dryer at the laundry in the TJ Maxx plaza off Iyannough Road (Route 28) when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down but firefighters had to ventilate heavy smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.
Fire breaks out at Hyannis laundromat
May 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 28 More COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Reported on Cape
- Watch: Jets Fly Over Hyannis to Honor COVID-19 Responders
- Trump: COVID-19 Task Force Not Dismantling, Just Refocusing
- Wall Street Drifts From Losses to Gains Amid More Dour Data
- EU Forecasts ‘Recession of Historic Proportions’ This Year
- Production Shutdown Leads to Meat Shortages
- Massachusetts Reports More Than 1,100 New Cases of COVID-19
- Operation Flags for Vets Event for Memorial Day Weekend Cancelled
- Yarmouth Selectmen Vote to Open Beaches, Defying Board of Health
- Cape Cod 5 Supporting Businesses Through Paycheck Protection Program
- Steamship Authority Following Statewide Face Cover Order
- Barnstable Accepting Comments for Block Grant Changes
- Barnstable Extends Closure of Recycling Area