Fire breaks out at Hyannis laundromat

May 6, 2020

HYANNIS – Fire broke out in a laundromat in Hyannis about 9:50 PM Wednesday evening. Flames were showing from a dryer at the laundry in the TJ Maxx plaza off Iyannough Road (Route 28) when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down but firefighters had to ventilate heavy smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.

