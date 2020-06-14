Fire breaks out at Hyannis restaurant

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a Hyannis restaurant about 2 PM Sunday. Firefighters were called to the Harborview Restaurant and Bar at 235 Ocean Street to find a grease fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished and firefighters checked to see if it had extended behind the stove or into the duct work. Patrons evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.



The restaurant is no stranger to firefighters. On August 29th, 2019 a fire caused extensive damage to a second floor deck at the property.



On August 27th, 2010, when the property was the former Hyannis Angler’s Club a fire caused extensive damage to the building. A lawsuit ensued over a friolator that had just been repaired shortly before the fire broke out.

Top photo by John P. Carroll/CWN fire; lower photo by Frank F. Paparo/CWN file