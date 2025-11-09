Fire breaks out at Hyannis restaurant





HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a restaurant in Hyannis Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to 521 Main, the former Egg & I at 521 Main Street sometime after 8:30 AM. Smoke was showing from the rear of the building and crews discovered fire in a wall of the restaurant which spread forcing firefighters to cut a hole in the roof to fully it. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

