MASHPEE – A fire broke out early Saturday morning at Dino’s Sport’s Bar on Route 151 in Mashpee. The fire appeared to have started in the rear of the building on the exterior. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The flames were quickly knocked down but smoke permeated inside and the board of health was advised to check the situation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photo by Mashpee Firefighters/CWN
Fire breaks out at popular Mashpee sports bar
January 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
