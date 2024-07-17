TRURO – A fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of Montano’s Restaurant at 481 Route 6 about 7 PM Wednesday. The flames were quickly put out but heavy smoke had to be ventilated. All patrons and employees safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Officials are reportedly investigating if a problem with a gas line was to blame for sparking the fire.
Fire breaks out at popular Truro restaurant
July 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
